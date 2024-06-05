Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices dip by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

This decline followed an increase in the previous session when gold per tola had risen by Rs700.

By News Desk

Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Wednesday, mirroring a decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs400, bringing it to Rs240,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs343, settling at Rs206,276, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This decline followed an increase in the previous session when gold per tola had risen by Rs700.

The international gold rate also saw a decrease on Wednesday. According to APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,332 per ounce, including a $20 premium, after a $4 drop during the day.

Additionally, silver prices fell by Rs20, coming in at Rs2,800 per tola.

For context, back in April, gold prices in the local market reached an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola.

Previous article
Rupee strengthens amid falling oil prices
Next article
Nepra ‘discontinues’ electricity bill relief program
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP, chambers...

PESHAWAR: President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq suggested Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Industry (FPCCI), chambers, Institute of Chartered Accountants of...

UBL extends PKR 20 billion finance facility to Engro Fertilizers Limited

Solar savings at risk: Net metering vs. gross metering debate heats up in Pakistan

FinMin Aurangzeb anticipates interest rate reduction by SBP this year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.