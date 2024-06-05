Gold prices dip by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Wednesday, mirroring a decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs400, bringing it to Rs240,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs343, settling at Rs206,276, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This decline followed an increase in the previous session when gold per tola had risen by Rs700.

The international gold rate also saw a decrease on Wednesday. According to APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,332 per ounce, including a $20 premium, after a $4 drop during the day.

Additionally, silver prices fell by Rs20, coming in at Rs2,800 per tola.

For context, back in April, gold prices in the local market reached an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola.