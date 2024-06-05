Sign inSubscribe
UBL extends PKR 20 billion finance facility to Engro Fertilizers Limited

By Press Release

United Bank Limited (UBL) concluded a PKR 20 Billion bilateral finance facility for Engro Fertilizers Limited, a transaction that marks a significant milestone in bilateral relationship between a major conglomerate and a leading bank.

The signing ceremony was held at the UBL Digital Lab in Karachi.  Participants included senior executives from both institutions including Mr. Farooq Barkat Ali – Group CFO (Engro Corporation), Mr. Imran Khalil – CFO (Engro Fertilizers Ltd.), Mr. Manzoor Hussain Zaidi – Group Executive (CIBG UBL), Mr. Imran Sarwar – Group Executive (Risk & Credit UBL) and Ms. Nadia Tabassum – Deputy Head (CIBG UBL).

At the event, Mr. Farooq Barkat Ali, Group CFO (Engro Corporation) expressed his appreciation for UBL executing one of the largest bilateral financings by any bank in an exceptionally short time frame.

Press Release
Press Release

