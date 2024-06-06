Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP-held forex reserves rise by $16 million, totaling $9.1 billion

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves now stand at $14.2 billion

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a $16 million increase in its foreign exchange reserves on a weekly basis, bringing the total to $9.1 billion as of May 31, according to data released on Thursday.

Overall, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves now stand at $14.2 billion, with net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounting to $5.1 billion.

The central bank did not provide specific reasons for the uptick in reserves. “During the week ended on 31-May-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 16 million to US$ 9,109.5 million,” the statement read.

In contrast, the previous week saw a $63 million decline in the central bank’s reserves. Notably, last month, SBP reserves saw a significant increase of $1.114 billion, surpassing the $9 billion mark for the first time in nearly two years. This substantial rise was largely attributed to the final $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under its $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement.

Previous article
Industry appeals to PML-N leadership to review 20% FED on local fruit juices
Next article
PIA bidder calls for reinvestment of privatization proceeds
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PSX shares drop amid budgetary concerns

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a significant drop on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index falling by 356.50 points, or 0.48%,...

NEPRA raises power tariff by over Rs 3/unit under FCA of April

Pakistan steps up reforms to attract FDI, says PM

Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project faces prolonged shutdown

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.