Pakistan, China agree on CPEC upgradation, advance to 2nd phase

BEIJING: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the consensus on the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the timely completion of major ongoing projects.

The two leaders also affirmed consensus on the up-gradation of the CPEC and advancing the development of the mega project in the second phase.

The prime minister briefed President Xi on Pakistan’s policies for economic reform and sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernisation, and regional connectivity and the critical role played by CPEC in Pakistan’s development.

He asserted Pakistan’s commitment to high-quality development of CPEC and to fostering synergy between the two countries’ development strategies through close coordination.

The meeting between the two leaders was held here at the historic Great Hall of the People. The Federal Ministers and senior officials accompanied the two leaders. The meeting was marked by traditional warmth reflective of the ironclad friendship and close strategic ties between the two countries.

The prime minister thanked President Xi Jinping for the warm and gracious welcome accorded to him and his delegation in China.

He recalled the historic visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015 when the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was formally operationalised marking a new chapter in the bilateral relationship.

The two leaders reaffirmed the time-honored ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and expressed the resolve to further deepen cooperation across diverse domains ranging from political and security to economic, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

Commending President Xi’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Global Development Initiative (GDI), PM Sharif underscored that as the flagship project of BRI, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had significantly contributed to Pakistan’s socioeconomic development.

He underlined Pakistan’s commitment and full support for the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

He said that the government’s agenda for people-centric, socio-economic development resonates with the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ embraced by China.

President Xi Jinping also hosted a banquet in honour of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, where another round of discussion on different matters of mutual interests was held.