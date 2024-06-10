Government allows export of 150,000 MT sugar

ISLAMABAD: The Sugar Advisory Board (SAB), chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has conditionally approved the export of 150,000 metric tons of sugar.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, representatives from the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), Kissan Ittehad, and both federal and provincial representatives.

The agenda included discussions on sugar stock availability, current market prices, sugarcane rates, global sugar prices, and industry production costs.

The board emphasised maintaining sufficient local stocks to ensure a smooth supply of sugar in local markets at sustainable prices. An agreement was reached between the government and the PSMA to guarantee this.

Minister Hussain assured that the ex-mill sugar price would not increase and that all pending payments to farmers would be cleared on a priority basis by the PSMA.

He also noted that the Sugar Advisory Board would review sugar prices and market stability fortnightly. Future sugar exports will depend on maintaining price stability and adequate stock availability in the country.