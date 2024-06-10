Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Government allows export of 150,000 MT sugar

Availability of local stock to be emphasised

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Sugar Advisory Board (SAB), chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has conditionally approved the export of 150,000 metric tons of sugar.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, representatives from the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), Kissan Ittehad, and both federal and provincial representatives.

The agenda included discussions on sugar stock availability, current market prices, sugarcane rates, global sugar prices, and industry production costs.

The board emphasised maintaining sufficient local stocks to ensure a smooth supply of sugar in local markets at sustainable prices. An agreement was reached between the government and the PSMA to guarantee this.

Minister Hussain assured that the ex-mill sugar price would not increase and that all pending payments to farmers would be cleared on a priority basis by the PSMA.

He also noted that the Sugar Advisory Board would review sugar prices and market stability fortnightly. Future sugar exports will depend on maintaining price stability and adequate stock availability in the country.

Previous article
Brandon Timinsky resigns as SadaPay CEO after Papara acquisition
Next article
NEC approves Rs1500 billion development budget for 2024-25
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Innovative floating solar project to transform Sindh’s energy landscape

In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize Sindh's energy sector, Go Energy Pvt Ltd is poised to launch a 500 MW floating solar power project...

Economic outlook brightens as Business Confidence Index reaches 54.6 in May

NEC approves Rs1500 billion development budget for 2024-25

Brandon Timinsky resigns as SadaPay CEO after Papara acquisition

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.