Govt institutions owe IESCO billions

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued an urgent call for action to defaulting government institutions, and demanded the payment of their outstanding electricity dues within a week of receiving the notice.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, the Chief Executive Officer of IESCO, emphasised that timely payment of electricity bills is crucial to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and the timely completion of ongoing system upgrade projects.

In a letter dated June 7, 2024 (No. 3886-99), IESCO detailed the significant amounts owed by various government institutions.

According to the letter, the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is the largest defaulter with an outstanding amount of Rs 54.862 billion. The Ministry of Defence follows with dues amounting to Rs 5.295 billion.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) also owes substantial amounts, with Rs 4.063 billion due, along with additional dues from its subdivisions: the CDA (Pak Secretariat) owing Rs 1.065 billion, the CDA (Cabinet Secretariat) owing Rs 116 billion, and the CDA (Chairman Senate) owing Rs 68 million.

The Cantt Board Chaklala has an outstanding amount of Rs 1.642 billion, while the Cantt Board Rawalpindi owes Rs 256 million.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is also a defaulter with dues amounting to Rs 967 million.

Further, the Ministry of Railways has an outstanding amount of Rs 295 million, while hospitals under the federal government owe Rs 279 million.

The Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) has not paid Rs 260 million, and the Islamabad Police owes Rs 251 million. Local government bodies such as TMA Rawal Town and TMA Murree owe Rs 190 million and Rs 162 million, respectively.

Other defaulters include the Ministry of Interior (Rs 143 million), Punjab Police (Rs 135 million), Parliament Lodges (Rs 118 million), and Punjab Jail and Convict Settlement (Rs 116 million).

In addition, the Ministry of Health owes Rs 76 million, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) owes Rs 75 million, and the Ministry of Culture and Sports also owes Rs 75 million.

The GM Hydel has not paid Rs 66 million, while the Punjab Health and Welfare Department owes Rs 54 million. The Chief Commissioner Islamabad is due to pay Rs 51 million, and the Ministry of Education has outstanding dues of Rs 48 million.

Smaller amounts are also owed by institutions such as TMA Hassan Abdal (Rs 46 million), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) (Rs 32 million), District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi (Rs 28 million), AG Maintenance (DP) (Rs 28 million), Ministry of Hajj and Auqaf (Rs 25 million), Health District Government Rawalpindi (Rs 24 million), Ministry of Environment and URB (Rs 23 million), Balochistan House (Rs 23 million), Cantt Board Attock (Rs 21 million), Islamabad High Court (Rs 20 million), District Government Rawalpindi (Rs 19 million), Health District Government Jhelum (PKR 18 million), TMA Potohar Town (Rs 18 million), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR/CBR) (Rs 16 million), District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Attock (Rs 16 million), TMA Jhelum (Rs 15 million), Director General Special Education (Rs 14 million), Meteorological Department (Rs 12 million), Ministry of Local Government (Rs 12 million), Intelligence Bureau (Rs 10 million), National Highway Authority (NHA) (Rs 10 million), and Sindh House (Rs 10 million).

IESCO administration has urged the heads of all defaulting government institutions to pay their outstanding electricity bills promptly. They have been requested to contact the relevant revenue office or the Commercial Directorate at IESCO Headquarters for any queries or further information.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, IESCO’s CEO, stressed that all operation circle in-charges must ensure the recovery of dues from these government institutions to maintain financial health and operational stability.