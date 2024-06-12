Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to end large-scale tax exemptions on 7,000 items in budget

GST, income tax, and customs duty exemptions targeted for reduction

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has planned to end large-scale tax exemptions in the upcoming federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. 

As per a news report, this includes removing GST exemptions on approximately 7,000 items and eliminating exemptions and concessions on income tax and customs duty.

The National Economic Survey for 2024-25 highlighted details regarding these tax exemptions. Tax exemptions of Rs 3,979 billion, marking 73% increase, were granted in the current fiscal year across income tax, sales tax, and customs duty. 

This issue has been a contentious point in ongoing negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Economic Survey of Pakistan 2024 revealed that despite multiple rounds of withdrawal of tax concessions and exemptions, the overall amount continues to rise annually. These tax exemptions, approved over the years, are protected under existing tax laws.

Losses from reductions in tax liabilities amounted to Rs4.43 billion, lower than the previous year. Exemptions from specific provisions cost another Rs62 billion, also lower than last year. 

Income tax exemptions availed by the government increased by 111% to Rs57 billion, benefiting judges of superior courts, the President of Pakistan, military generals, federal bureaucrats, pensioners, and army institutions.

Customs duty exemptions cost Rs543 billion, up from Rs522 billion the previous year, reflecting a 4% increase. The government’s move to end these exemptions aims to address the fiscal challenges and streamline tax policies.

 

Previous article
Sindh Govt to present 2024-2025 budget on June 14
Next article
Pakistan’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3% with 4.51 million jobless
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.