Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Defence budget sees 17.62% rise to Rs2,122 billion for FY2024-25

Proposed defence budget represents 11.24% of the total federal budget outlay of Rs18.877 trillion

By News Desk

The federal government proposed a Rs2,122 billion defence budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 17.62% increase over the estimated allocations of Rs1,804 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The budget documents indicate a Rs318 billion rise in the defence budget compared to the previous year, but a reduction in its percentage share of the total outlay.

The proposed defence budget now represents 11.24% of the total federal budget outlay of Rs18.877 trillion, down from 12.47% of the total outlay of Rs14.46 trillion for the previous year. 

A significant portion of the defence budget, Rs815 billion, is allocated for employee-related expenses, including salaries and allowances. This is up from Rs715 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, reflecting the finance minister’s announcement of a 22 to 25% salary increase for government employees. 

Other budget allocations include Rs548 billion for physical assets, Rs513.3 billion for operational expenses, and Rs244 billion for civil works.

The federal government has proposed allocations of Rs1,009 billion for the Pakistan Army, Rs230.3 billion for the Pakistan Navy, Rs451 billion for the Pakistan Air Force, and Rs431.4 billion for other establishments.

In comparison, India’s defence budget announced in February this year stands at $75 billion, nearly 10 times higher than Pakistan’s proposed defence budget of $7.59 billion.

 

Previous article
Real estate and securities are made a no-go area for non-filers
Next article
PSX surges over 3,000 points, crosses 75,000 level in post-budget session
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Real estate and securities are made a no-go area for non-filers

As the budget speech comes out, it is becoming evident that the breathing space that was given to non-filers in the past is slowly...

Govt allocates Rs 1363.412 billion for subsidies in FY 2024-25

Govt extends hand to IMF with Rs 18.9 trillion budget 

Govt presents Rs 3.792 trillion national development plan for FY 2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.