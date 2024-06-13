Sign inSubscribe
Gold prices drop by Rs1,200 to Rs 240,700 per tola

Price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,315 from $2,313

By APP

The price of 24 karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,200, selling at Rs240,700 on Thursday, down from Rs241,900 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold fell by Rs1,029, reaching Rs206,361 from Rs207,390. The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also decreased, now priced at Rs189,165, down from Rs190,108, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

In contrast, the prices of per tola and ten grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold increased by $2, rising from $2,313 to $2,315, the Association reported.

