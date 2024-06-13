SBP raises Rs90.43bn through PIBs, Rs1.21trn through MTBs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised Rs1.21 trillion through Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and Rs90.43 billion through an auction of Pakistan Investment Bond – Floating Rate (PIB-PFL).

As per data shared by the central bank, in the MTBs auction, Rs1.21 trillion was raised against a target of Rs780 billion and a maturity amount of Rs810 billion.

Cut-off yields were 20.1498% for 3 months, 19.9693% for 6 months, and 18.9489% for 12 months.

The total amount offered was Rs2.19 trillion, with the SBP receiving bids worth Rs586.56 billion for 3 months, Rs683.65 billion for 6 months, and Rs917.7 billion for 12 months.

Out of these bids, SBP accepted Rs289.74 billion for 3 months, Rs489.27 billion for 6 months, and Rs315 billion for 12 months.

The central bank also picked up Rs114.39 billion from the non-competitive auction, making the total amount accepted Rs1.21tr.

PIB-PFL auction

Additionally, the State Bank sold Pakistan Investment Bond – Floating Rate (PIB-PFL) semi-annual worth Rs90.43 billion for 5 and 10 years, against a target of Rs220 billion.

The cut-off price for the 5-year PIB-PFL semiannual stood at Rs96.5875, while for the 10-year bond, it was Rs94.4585.

SBP received bids totalling Rs287.75 billion for PIB-PFL semi-annually and Rs50bn for PIB-PFL quarterly. The central bank accepted Rs90.43bn for the semiannual floaters, while none were accepted for the quarterly PIB.

The settlement date for the successful bids is June 13, 2024.