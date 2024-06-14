Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP grants time-bound exemption in Uber-Careem deal 

Exemption covers non-compete clauses in agreements

By News Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted exemption till December 2025 on specific clauses of Non-Compete Deeds of Covenant and the Common Stock Purchase Agreement (CSPA) signed between Emirates Telecom group, Careem Networks FZ-LLC, Careem Technologies Holding Limited, Managing Founders and Uber Technologies Holding Limited.

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company is a UAE-based public joint stock company which offers a range of communication services across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. 

According to a press release issues by the CCP, under the three separate Non-Compete Deeds of Covenant, the Emirates Telecommunications Group, the Managing Founders, and the Uber Group commit not to engage in certain competing businesses under the covenants. They accordingly submitted application to the CCP seeking exemptions on those Non-Compete clauses of the agreements. 

The businesses covered under the agreements include delivery of food, groceries, physical goods, providing micro-mobility ride services via Super-App, and offering digital wallet or other financial products and services. Under the agreement, ride-sharing exclusivity will also be retained.

The CCP grants exemptions under Section 9 of the Competition Act, 2010, ensuring that such exemptions offers economic benefits that outweigh any anti-competitive effects besides they promote technical or economic progress. CCP also give due consideration that exemption being granted should allow consumers fair share of the resulting benefits.

Accordingly, the CCP while granting exemption till Dec 2025 have specified certain conditions therein to be met also. These inter alia includes matters related to super-app and its availability for the consumers along with certain disclosures to be made. 

It is expected that the entry of the Emirates Telecommunications Group into the relevant market will further foster technical progress, leading to enhanced services for customers for delivery of food, groceries, physical goods, and micro-mobility ride services in the territory of Pakistan.

Previous article
Govt bypasses cabinet on Rs1.5 trillion tax measures
Next article
Short-term inflation rises 1.30% WoW, 23% YoY
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt bypasses cabinet on Rs1.5 trillion tax measures

PM Shehbaz Sharif approves the Finance Bill's presentation in Parliament without input from cabinet ministers, report

Punjab unveils Rs842 billion Annual Development Plan 

ECC approves export of 0.15 million MT of surplus sugar 

Pakistan’s foreign reserves now stand at $14.38 billion 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.