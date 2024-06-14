Punjab unveils Rs842 billion Annual Development Plan 

Allocation includes a foreign aid component of Rs106.167 billion and is up by 28% from the previous year’s Rs655 billion

The Punjab government presented its inaugural budget on Thursday, featuring a historic annual development plan (ADP) totalling Rs842 billion.

This includes a foreign aid component of Rs106.167 billion and represents a 28% increase from the previous year’s Rs655 billion.

The ADP allocates 33% to the social sector, 29% to infrastructure, 13% to production, and 5% to the services sector, with 20% earmarked for special initiatives and other programs.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja said that 100% cash cover is available for the ADP, reflecting the government’s five-year priorities.

Nearly half of the total ADP, Rs394.4 billion, is allocated for ongoing schemes, while Rs404.41 billion is set aside for new projects.

Significant allocations include Rs45 billion for the agriculture sector, Rs20 billion for urban development, Rs9 billion for primary healthcare, Rs8.5 billion for roads, Rs4 billion for the Roshan Gharana solar scheme, Rs4 billion for sports and youth affairs, Rs5.2 billion for fisheries, Rs7 billion for livestock, and Rs5 billion for tourism, including Murree development.

The social sector receives Rs280 billion, including Rs45 billion in foreign aid. Education is allocated Rs65.5 billion, with Rs45 billion for school education, Rs15 billion for higher education, and Rs6 billion for special and non-formal education. The CM’s school meal plan receives Rs500 million.

The health sector is allocated Rs128.6 billion, 11% more than the previous year, with Rs86 billion for specialized healthcare and Rs42 billion for primary and secondary health.

The agriculture sector is allocated Rs64.6 billion, with Rs11.8 billion in foreign aid. The CM’s initiative, mainly the Kisan Card package, receives a major share, providing 0.5 million farmers with interest-free loans worth Rs75 billion.

Tractors worth Rs30 billion will be distributed on easy installments, and 7,000 tubewells will be converted to solar technology at a cost of Rs9 billion.

Rs15.85 billion is allocated for on-farm water management, Rs2.65 billion for the agriculture transformation plan, and smaller sums for agriculture research, education, soil survey, pest warning, and district development packages.

Forestry schemes receive Rs4 billion, fisheries Rs6.4 billion, wildlife Rs5.3 billion, livestock Rs9 billion, industries and commerce Rs10.7 billion, and tourism Rs6.5 billion.

The services sector is allocated Rs41 billion, including Rs5.9 billion in foreign aid. Key allocations include Rs20.7 billion for governance and IT, Rs18.5 billion for transport, and Rs1.4 billion for emergency services (1122).