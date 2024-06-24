Govt revises profit rates for Naya Pakistan Certificates

The federal government has revised the profit rates on Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC) for the upcoming financial year beginning in July 2024.

Additionally, Rs600 million has been allocated for these certificates for the 2024-25 financial year.

The minimum investment required for the certificates is set at $1,000 for foreign currencies, while for Pakistani rupee investments, the minimum is Rs 10,000.

The Naya Pakistan Certificates can be purchased in UK pounds, US dollars, euros, and Pakistani rupees from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The revised profit rates include an increase to 7% for a three-month investment of $1,000 (previously 5.50%), 7.20% for a six-month investment of $1,000 (previously 6%), and 7.5% for a one-year investment (previously 6.50%).

For a three-year investment in dollars, the rate has been increased from 6.75% to 8%, and for a five-year investment from 7% to 8%.

In British pounds, the profit rate for a three-month investment will be 5.5%, for a six-month investment it will be 6%, and for a one-year investment, the rate will be 7%. The rate for three-year and five-year investments in British pounds will be 7.50%.

In Pakistani rupees, the profit rate for a three-month investment will be 15%, for a six-month investment it will be 15.25%, and for a one-year investment, it will be 15.50%. The rate for a three-year investment will be 14%, and for a five-year investment, it will be 13.5%.

By the end of May 2024, investments in the Naya Pakistan Certificates reached $338 million, while the Shariah-compliant certificates attracted $582 million.