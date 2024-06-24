Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

LPG prices surge by Rs50 per KG

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has risen by Rs600, now retailing at Rs3,370 instead of the official price of Rs2,770

By News Desk

The cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has surged by Rs50 per kilogram, as reported by Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Distributors Association.

Khokhar alleged that LPG marketing firms and plant operators are flouting government-mandated prices, instead selling LPG at inflated rates. According to him, black market activities among LPG companies are rampant, with official prices nowhere to be found across the nation.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had set the official price at Rs234.60 per kg, but market rates have skyrocketed to between Rs280 and Rs285 per kg.

As a result of this increase, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has surged by Rs600, now retailing at Rs3,370 compared to the government’s Rs2,770. Similarly, commercial cylinders are now priced at Rs12,435, up from the official rate of Rs10,715.

Khokhar criticized the government for capitulating to the powerful LPG cartel, asserting that black market activities will persist until authorities take decisive action against these influential entities.

