Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistani envoy invites US investment

By APP

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, invited American entrepreneurs and corporate leaders to invest in Pakistan’s IT, energy, agriculture, and mineral sectors during a meeting in Washington on Monday, according to a press release from the Pakistani embassy.

The ambassador highlighted the advantages identified by the US International Trade Administration for American investors, including no shareholding restrictions, simple work permit regulations, no technology transfer requirements, and a large entrepreneurial community in Pakistan.

“A new entity, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has been created to facilitate foreign inflows into these areas,” said Khan.

He pointed out that Pakistan is the world’s fourth-largest freelance provider, with over 20,000 ICT registered companies, and noted that the IT sector, especially tech startups, is rapidly growing.

He stressed that the power sector is a priority, with plans to double energy production from the current 45,000MW within a decade and transition quickly to renewable sources.

The ambassador also highlighted Pakistan’s rich mineral resources, including copper, gold, lead, zinc, iron ore, coal, lithium, rare earth elements, cobalt, aluminium, chromite, and nickel.

“Pakistan is developing human capital and expertise for manufacturing semiconductor chips for various electronic devices and Generative AI-supported devices,” Khan said. “Our lithium reserves, a key ingredient for battery production, will contribute to future sustainable energy solutions.”

Khan added that Pakistan is modernising its agriculture to increase yields of wheat, rice, cotton, lentils, and soybeans through the development of hybrid, climate-resistant seeds.

He detailed various incentives offered by the Pakistani government in all investment sectors and urged American sovereign wealth funds and investors to invest in IT, energy, agriculture, and mining.

Previous article
Mashreq Pakistan secures approval to launch islamic banking
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Bill Gates is interested in promoting sustainability initiatives in Pakistan. This...

In roundtables with the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, startups get the opportunity to showcase how they were solving problems pertaining to hunger and health in Pakistan

June inflation expected to rise to 12.55% YoY, report

Govt seeks Rs34.6trn for debt servicing, constitutional institutions’ expenses

PM greenlights joint ventures for relocating Chinese industry to Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.