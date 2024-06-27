Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Oil edges higher amid crisis in Middle East

Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3pc, to $85.23 per barrel by 1835 GMT

By Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose about one per cent on Wednesday despite a surprise jump in US gasoline supplies, as investors worried that a potential expansion of the fighting in Gaza could disrupt crude supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3pc, to $85.23 per barrel by 1835 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled 7 cents higher at $80.90 a barrel.

Cross-border strains between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have been escalating in recent weeks, stoking fears of an all-out Israel-Hezbollah war that could draw in other regional powers, including major oil producer Iran.

“The geopolitical risk premium has been coming back to the market as a war between Israel and Lebanon is likely to see [the] direct involvement of Iran, that would be a concern,” Andrew Lipow of Houston-based Lipow Oil Associates said.

Early in the session, oil prices fell after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 3.6 million barrel jump in the country’s crude oil stocks last week, surprising analysts polled by Reuters who had expected a drawdown.

US stockpiles are rising while inventories elsewhere are declining, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo noted. “I would call the oil market a tale of different stories,” Staunovo said.

“We saw oil inventory draws in Japan and Europe last week. So it seems the market is tightening, just not yet in the US.” UBS expects oil prices to rise in the coming weeks.

Oil traders have worried about weak US gasoline consumption during the country’s peak summer driving season.

Previous article
Brazil to topple US as top cotton exporter
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PM’s Rs200 billion industrial aid package faces IMF scrutiny, industry backlash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ambitious Rs200 billion plan to slash industrial electricity costs by Rs10.69 per unit has hit significant roadblocks, primarily from...

IMF raises concerns over Pakistan’s pension burden in budget 2024-25

Microfinance bank gets time-based approval of CCP on non-compete clauses

Pakistan’s state-owned enterprises report Rs905 billion in losses

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.