PM’s Rs200 billion industrial aid package faces IMF scrutiny, industry backlash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitious Rs200 billion plan to slash industrial electricity costs by Rs10.69 per unit has hit significant roadblocks, primarily from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF not only raised objections to the proposed tariff reduction but also withheld support for a wealth tax on assets including bank balances, a measure intended to offset revenue losses.

Government sources revealed that the proposed wealth tax, aimed at mitigating the tax burden on certain sectors, faced staunch opposition from the IMF, particularly regarding its impact on bank deposits. As a result, the government appears unlikely to implement the wealth tax as scheduled.

Furthermore, negotiations with the IMF have intensified as the government seeks alternatives to taxing sectors like pesticides, fertilizers, and the formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas. The IMF has demanded further clarification on the rationale behind the industrial tariff reduction, viewing it as potentially skewing subsidies towards industries while burdening residential consumers with higher electricity costs.

Esther Perez, IMF’s Resident Representative, refrained from commenting on whether the IMF was consulted prior to the package announcement. The government has earmarked Rs120 billion in the upcoming budget to finance the industrial relief package, intending to recover the remainder through fixed electricity charges imposed on residential, commercial, and industrial consumers.

In response to industry concerns, particularly from large-scale manufacturers facing hefty fixed electricity surcharges, industrialists have voiced strong opposition. They argue that these charges, amounting to Rs2,000 per kW per month for larger consumers, will significantly escalate operational costs, potentially jeopardizing their competitiveness.

Moreover, industry leaders lamented the scrapping of cross-subsidies previously borne by industries to support residential consumers, highlighting that the revised pricing structure could exacerbate financial strain amidst already challenging economic conditions. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has also introduced increased fixed charges for domestic and commercial consumers, further complicating the economic landscape.

The IMF’s hardened stance extends beyond electricity tariffs, as it pressures the government to hike natural gas prices substantially to ensure full cost recovery, aiming for rates as high as Rs3600 per mmbtu. This move threatens the viability of in-house power plants operated by industries, prompting industry leaders to urge reconsideration.

As negotiations continue, the future of PM Sharif’s industrial aid package remains uncertain, overshadowed by IMF reservations and mounting industry discontent over escalating operational costs.