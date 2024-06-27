The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reported a decrease of $239 million in its foreign exchange reserves, falling to $8.896 billion as of June 21, according to recent data released on Thursday.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your accountCreate an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
SBP foreign exchange reserves dip below $9 billion, debt repayments cited
The SBP attributed this decline to external debt repayments during the week ending June 21, 2024
Must Read
PM’s Rs200 billion industrial aid package faces IMF scrutiny, industry backlash
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ambitious Rs200 billion plan to slash industrial electricity costs by Rs10.69 per unit has hit significant roadblocks, primarily from...