SBP foreign exchange reserves dip below $9 billion, debt repayments cited

The SBP attributed this decline to external debt repayments during the week ending June 21, 2024

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reported a decrease of $239 million in its foreign exchange reserves, falling to $8.896 billion as of June 21, according to recent data released on Thursday.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves now stand at $14.207 billion, with commercial banks holding $5.311 billion in net foreign reserves.

Just last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had seen a modest increase of $31 million.

In May, SBP reserves had surged by $1.114 billion, crossing the $9 billion mark for the first time in nearly two years. This increase was driven by the receipt of the final tranche of $1.1 billion under the International Monetary Fund’s $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement.

