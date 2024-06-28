Sign inSubscribe
Gold prices per tola soar by Rs700 in Pakistan

By News Desk

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend for the second consecutive session, mirroring a rise in the global market. In local trading, the price of gold per tola reached Rs241,700 after gaining Rs700 on Friday.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price for 10 grams of gold was Rs207,219, marking a Rs600 increase.

Previously, on Thursday, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs400, reaching Rs241,000 in Pakistan.

The international price of gold also saw an uptick on Friday. According to APGJSA, it reached $2,326 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after rising by $22 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices held steady at Rs2,850 per tola.

Earlier in April, gold had peaked at an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the domestic market.

News Desk
News Desk

