India’s forex reserves rise to $653.71 billion as of June 21

The reserves had fallen by $2.9 billion in the previous week.

By Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $810 million and stood at $653.71 billion as of June 21, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee hit a record low of 83.6650 against the dollar, but recorded marginal weekly gains.

The currency settled at 83.3825 on Friday, up 0.2% for the week.

    
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------
                             June 21      June 14
                               2024         2024
---------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      574,134      574,240
Gold                          56,956       55,967
SDRs                          18,049       18,107
Reserve Tranche Position       4,572        4,581
---------------------------------------------------
Total                        653,711      652,895
---------------------------------------------------
