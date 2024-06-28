Sign inSubscribe
PSX adjusts technical services charges due to inflation

Revised schedule of charges will be effective from July, 01  2024 

By News Desk

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) announced to adjust its technical services charges citing high inflation and increasing costs of hardware and software along with other operating expenses.

The stock exchange said in a notice that it always tries to offer the best trading platform and support services at affordable prices and shall continue to do so in the future. 

However, due to high inflation and increasing costs of hardware and software along with other operating expenses, PSX is now compelled to adjust its technical services charges and expect clients’ understanding and support in this regard. 

“After necessary due diligence with key stakeholders, PSX has decided to change the technical services charges,” read the notice. 

The revised schedule of charges has also been published on PSX’s Website along with the details of service-wise rates. The revised schedule of charges will be effective from 1st July 2024. 

Despite multiple operational and financial challenges, PSX has provided the best possible subsidy on all IT services, it said.

 

