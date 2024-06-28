PTCL signs $400mn loan deal with IFC-led consortium for Telenor Pakistan acquisition

Pakistan Telecom Company Limited (PTCL) entered into financing agreements with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) led consortium on June 27, 2024, for financing the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers (Private) Limited.

The telecom giant shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Friday.

“Further to our letter dated April 08, 2024, whereby it was notified that the Board of Directors of International Finance Corporation (IFC) has approved the debt financing up to $400 million to PTCL for the acquisition of TPL and that the finalisation of workstreams to sign financing agreements with IFC is underway and expected to be completed on or before 31st July 2024,” read the notice.

It was also shared that the details of the debt financing shall be disclosed upon the finalisation of financing agreements, PTCL added.

The notice further said that PTCL has now entered into seven years with one year grace period financing agreements with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) led consortium which includes Silk Road Fund (SRF) and British International Investment (BII) on June 27, 2024, for the purposes of financing the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers (Private) Limited.

The telecom giant said that the loan of up to $400 million is to be paid in quarterly instalments from the second anniversary of the loan. The financing disbursement thereunder shall occur following the completion of conditions precedent specified in such financing agreements.

In case of any development in this respect, PSX shall accordingly be notified as per applicable laws.