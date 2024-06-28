Short-term inflation eased by 0.73%, rises to 22.88% YoY 

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) decreased by 0.73% and increased to 22.88% year-on-year (YoY) for the week ended on June 27, 2024.

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covered 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups/quintiles.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at shorter intervals of time so as to review the price situation in the country.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), major decrease was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (25.25%), Chicken (14.20%), Onions (3.90%), Garlic (2.80%), Bread (0.81%), Rice Basmati Broken (0.15%), Eggs (0.09%) and Rice IRRI (0.04%).

On the other hand, an increase was observed in the prices of LPG (5.38%), Pulse Gram (4.72%), Pulse Moong (3.20%), Cooked Daal (1.87%), Pulse Masoor (1.79%), Potatoes (0.99%), Gur (0.87%), Bananas and Wheat Flour (0.61%) each, Pulse Mash (0.32%) and Firewood (0.20%).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29%) items increased, 8 (15.69%) items decreased and 25 (49.02%) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 22.88%, Gas Charges for Q1 (570.00%), Tomatoes (117.52%), Onions (113.98%), Chilies Powder (54.81%), Garlic (36.61%), Shirting (30.75%), Salt Powder (29.49%), Pulse Gram (28.45%), Gents Sandal (25.01%), Pulse Mash (22.99%), Pulse Moong (22.50%) and Electricity Charges for Q1 (21.46%).

While decrease was observed in the prices of Wheat Flour (32.49%), Chicken (31.87%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (15.98%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (13.29%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (12.31%), Bananas (11.15%), Mustard Oil (8.07%), Tea Lipton (2.52%) and Petrol (1.38%).