China, Pakistan form digital education alliance

The alliance is jointly initiated by ITMC Technology Co Ltd and UNI International

BEIJING: A milestone in educational cooperation between China and Pakistan was achieved last week with the formation of the China-Pakistan Digital Education Alliance.

The alliance, jointly initiated by ITMC Technology Co Ltd and UNI International, along with over 160 Chinese and Pakistani technical and vocational education and training (TVET) partners, aims to strengthen Pakistan’s TVET system and transform it into a leading digital education hub.

The formation of the alliance was announced during the International Digital Skills Exchange Seminar of the 2nd Belt and Road International Skills Competition held in Chongqing, China from June 24 to 26, local media reported.

Over 200 experts from both countries, representing more than 140 colleges and universities, witnessed the historic event, both online and offline.

