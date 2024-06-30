Management firm created to manage PWD assets

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday formed a management company to manage the assets of the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and digitise its records.

The decision was made in a meeting regarding the winding up of PWD and its alternative arrangements. The meeting was briefed about the plan to dissolve the PWD, implementation of ongoing projects, alternative to the PWD and outsourcing of the construction and repair work to private companies.

The meeting was informed that ongoing projects under the PWD would be completed by the relevant federal and provincial departments whereas no further project would be assigned to the PWD. The construction and repair work would be outsourced to private companies of international standards.

The PM directed the authorities concerned that the interests of PWD employees be protected during the dissolution process and a comprehensive and practical plan be prepared to ensure their welfare.