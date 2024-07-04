Sign inSubscribe
Gold price in Pakistan soars by Rs1,000 per tola

Locally, the price of 24-carat gold saw an increase of PKR 1,000 per tola, reaching PKR 243,300

By News Desk

The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by $10, reaching $2,355 from its previous level of $2,344.

Yesterday, there was a $21 rise in the price of gold per ounce, bringing the new global price to $2,345.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by PKR 857, reaching PKR 208,590.

In contrast, the price of silver remained stable, with one tola priced at PKR 2,850 and 10 grams at PKR 2,443.41.

Representatives from the bullion market noted that due to decreased purchasing activities, the local price of gold per tola is set PKR 3,000 below the international rate.

