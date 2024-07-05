Sign inSubscribe
All DISCOs to be privatized in one and a half year period: Laghari

600 billion rupees losses has been faced due to distribution companies, he said

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari on Thursday said that all DISCOs companies would be privatized in one and half year period.

There had been flaws in the “distribution companies” and we are determined to rectify the system to provide relief to consumers, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Economic growth had been stalled during the last government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, he said.

“We had to face 600 billion rupees losses due to distribution companies,” he added.

Commenting on high tariff rate in the power sector, he said the people who are using less units of electricity, they will have affordable rates while the consumers using more electricity units, would have to pay higher tariff. “There has been inefficiency in the transmission and distribution sectors,” he regretted.

The power plants installed during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif’s government could not be made functional due to inefficiency of the previous regimes, he said.

In reply to a question about the tariff categories, he said “Life Line” customers would pay Rs 7.65 by July 01, 2024 and “Protected Customers” will pay Rs 20.48 with effect from July 01.

The consumers who are falling in third category, are liable to pay Rs 42 per unit, he said, adding that fourth and fifth category customers, using 300 to 700 units, and above would pay a little higher rates.

Milk in Pakistan becomes more costly than France
APP
APP

