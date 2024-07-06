Sign inSubscribe
Dar-led ECNEC defers $6.7 billion ML-I CPEC project due to financing issues

Deputy PM directs Railways Division to present revised financing plan

By Monitoring Desk

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC),  led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, has deferred the approval of the $6.7 billion Mainline-I (ML-I) project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) due to financing issues.

The Express Tribune reported that Dar instructed the Railways Division and relevant authorities to present a new summary with detailed financing and to divide the project into manageable packages. 

This announcement follows a statement from the planning ministry, which clarified that ECNEC had not deferred the ML-I project approval, attributing any discrepancies to a misunderstanding. 

Despite this, Ishaq Dar confirmed that the project was indeed sent back for further refinement. He instructed the Railways Division must resubmit PC-I for the first phase, the Karachi-Multan section, which is estimated to cost $3.3 billion.

The Railways Division submitted the ML-I project summary to ECNEC without arranging finances from the Public Sector Development Programme, China, or any international financial institution. The proposal also reduced the original 1,872-kilometre track to 1,726 kilometres.

The ML-I project, which aims to refurbish Pakistan’s rail track from Karachi to Peshawar, was initially approved two years ago at a cost of $9.9 billion. 

However, China requested a cost reduction due to Pakistan’s economic vulnerabilities, leading to a revised estimate of $6.7 billion. Despite this reduction, financing remains unsecured.

China has shown willingness to finance the first phase from Karachi to Hyderabad, worth over $1.1 billion. However, Pakistan seeks financing for the Karachi-Multan segment. 

Instead of submitting a phased plan, the Railways Division presented the entire $6.7 billion project, which Dar directed to revise.

Federal govt delays release of telecom development funds
