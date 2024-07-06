Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Nepra fines four power distribution companies for safety lapses leading to fatalities

Companies ordered to pay compensation and provide jobs to the next of kin of victims.

By Monitoring Desk

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed fines totalling approximately Rs115 million on four power distribution companies from Faisalabad, Sukkur, Peshawar, and Lahore.

The fines were levied for the loss of lives of employees and citizens due to inadequate safety measures and electrocutions. The companies are also directed to pay Rs4 million in compensation to the bereaved families and offer jobs to their next of kin.

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco) were each fined Rs15 million for nine fatalities. Nepra reported that seven of Fesco’s nine fatalities were due to poor safety measures, including four private citizens and three employees. Sepco was held responsible for six of its nine fatalities, including five employees and one citizen.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) reported 41 deaths, including 12 employees and 29 citizens. The company was held accountable for 24 deaths, leading to a Rs62 million fine and a directive to pay Rs4 million to each affected family.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) was fined Rs23 million and ordered to compensate nine families, eight of whom were employees and one a private citizen.

In a separate case, the death reported in the jurisdiction of Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) was found not to be the company’s responsibility. An investigation revealed that the incident was caused by a private electrician mishandling the company’s infrastructure.

Nepra emphasized the importance of adhering to safety protocols to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

