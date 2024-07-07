Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Flour mills across Pakistan to close indefinitely over withholding tax dispute

The PFMA declared that all flour mills will cease operations starting July 11

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has announced a sweeping strike in protest against the new withholding tax introduced in the 2024-25 budget. Following a unanimous decision at their general body meeting on Saturday, attended by representatives nationwide, the PFMA declared that all flour mills will cease operations starting July 11.

The millers expressed vehement opposition to being tasked with tax collection responsibilities, insisting that such duties are the sole purview of the government. They cited their industry’s history of compliance with tax regulations and criticized the new measures as both impractical and unjust, placing an undue burden on flour production.

The PFMA has called upon the prime minister to reconsider the tax policy, stressing the potential for increased food prices if their demands are ignored. They warned that continued implementation of the withholding tax could lead to a prolonged shutdown of the industry, exacerbating the cost of staple foods for consumers.

Historically, governments have relied on utilities like electricity and commodities such as petroleum to collect taxes, failing to enforce direct tax collection effectively. The introduction of withholding tax on flour sales, they argue, would further escalate prices and adversely affect public livelihoods.

Previous article
Pakistan, China enter new era of cooperation
Next article
Rising fuel costs drive sharp increase in prices of essential kitchen items
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

China reports $3.22 trillion in foreign exchange reserves

China's foreign exchange reserves stood at 3.2224 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June 2024, official data showed Sunday. The amount shrank by 0.3...

NEPRA grants relief to K-Electric customers

PSX achieves historic breakthrough, surpassing 80,000 mark

Govt to tax all traders without exceptions: Finance Minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.