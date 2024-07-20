Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Competition Tribunal affirms penalty on paints company for price fixing tactics

CCP initiated an inquiry on a complaint from Akzo Nobel Pakistan which alleged Reliance Paint of fixing minimum resale prices for its products 

By News Desk
CCP

The Competition Appellate Tribunal has upheld the decision of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) against M/s Reliance Paints Pakistan for fixing the retail prices of its products, in violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.

The CCP initiated an inquiry after receiving a formal complaint from Akzo Nobel Pakistan Ltd, which alleged that Reliance Paint was fixing the minimum resale price for its products and also monitoring and penalizing the dealers/distributors/retailers for non-compliance with its price directives. 

The CCP’s enquiry report concluded that these practices were restricting competition not only between the dealers and retailers but also between Reliance and its competitors as the retail price became inflexible and no discounts could be offered by dealers to consumers for Reliance’s products.

The Commission observed that the agreements/arrangements enforced by Reliance Paints restricted intra-brand competition amongst its dealers or distributors/retailers as the same impairs their ability to compete on prices in the sale and distribution of Reliance Paint’s products. Consequently, the CCP imposed a penalty of PKR 5 million on Reliance Paints.

Reliance Paints filed an appeal against the CCP’s order with the Competition Appellate Tribunal. The Tribunal upheld the findings of the Commission regarding Reliance Paint’s violations of Section 4 of the Act. However, it reduced the penalty to PKR 2.5 million.

 

Previous article
Pakistan and Turkmenistan set to announce railway project along TAPI route
Next article
Without backup plans, global IT outages will happen again, report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.