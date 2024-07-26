Punjab govt approves agriculture tube well solarisation project

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has granted approval of the agriculture tube well solarisation project.

The farmers owning 25-acre agriculture land will be eligible for the solarisation project.

The 67 pc payment of the project will be paid by the government and farmers have to pay only 33 pc payment for the agriculture tubewell solarisation project.

It was announced during the briefing that around seven thousand tube wells would be shifted to solar energy in the first phase.

With the collaboration of the federal government, about ten thousand tube wells will be shifted to solar energy in the second phase.

The expenses of running a tube well on diesel are around three thousand per acre while fifteen hundred rupees on electricity.

Meanwhile, only Rs. 50 per acre would be spent to run tube wells on solar energy for irrigation.

Punjab CM directed to devise special packages for vegetables farmers.

Addressing the session, Maryam Nawaz instructed for a sustainable and effective system of supply management for onions, tomatoes and essential vegetables.

She stressed on providing solar panels to farmers and resolving the crisis of expensive electricity.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised that the crop yield expenses would be reduced by shifting from expensive electricity and diesel to solar energy.

She insisted that Punjab’s prosperity and development was associated with farmers’ welfare.

Punjab CM approved the project in a session chaired by her, attended by Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Mariyyam Aurganzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Syed Ashiq Hussain Karamani, Chief secretary and secretary agriculture.