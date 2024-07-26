Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab govt approves agriculture tube well solarisation project

The farmers owning 25-acre agriculture land will be eligible for the solarisation project

By INP

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has granted approval of the agriculture tube well solarisation project.

The farmers owning 25-acre agriculture land will be eligible for the solarisation project.

The 67 pc payment of the project will be paid by the government and farmers have to pay only 33 pc payment for the agriculture tubewell solarisation project.

It was announced during the briefing that around seven thousand tube wells would be shifted to solar energy in the first phase.

With the collaboration of the federal government, about ten thousand tube wells will be shifted to solar energy in the second phase.

The expenses of running a tube well on diesel are around three thousand per acre while fifteen hundred rupees on electricity.

Meanwhile, only Rs. 50 per acre would be spent to run tube wells on solar energy for irrigation.

Punjab CM directed to devise special packages for vegetables farmers.

Addressing the session, Maryam Nawaz instructed for a sustainable and effective system of supply management for onions, tomatoes and essential vegetables.

She stressed on providing solar panels to farmers and resolving the crisis of expensive electricity.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised that the crop yield expenses would be reduced by shifting from expensive electricity and diesel to solar energy.

She insisted that Punjab’s prosperity and development was associated with farmers’ welfare.

Punjab CM approved the project in a session chaired by her, attended by Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Mariyyam Aurganzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Syed Ashiq Hussain Karamani, Chief secretary and secretary agriculture.

Previous article
No proper assessment made in PPA’s with IPPs: President PBF
Next article
Mobile phones set to become more expensive in Pakistan
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP injects Rs 9.55 trillion into market through OMOs

Rs 9.5 trillion was injected through reverse repo, while Rs 45 billion was injected through Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based operation

ADB approves $400 million loan for Pakistan flood reconstruction

Pakistan seeks debt rescheduling from China as CPEC dues surge

CEO of Cola Next abducted in Karachi

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.