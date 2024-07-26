Short-term inflation slightly up as food prices soar 

Short-term inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.17% for the week ended on July 25, 2024.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), SPI rose to 20.09% year-on-year in comparison with the same week last year.

PBS data shows a major increase was observed in the prices of Chicken (4.80%), Garlic (2.01%), Pulse Gram (1.87%), Eggs (1.71%), Beef (0.93%), Gur (0.89%), Pulse Moong (0.84%), Milk Fresh (0.45%), Firewood (0.23%) and Cigarettes.

Prices declined of tomatoes by (9.19%), Onions (2.14%), LPG (1.04%), Bananas (0.53%), Wheat Flour (0.35%), Potatoes (0.17%), Pulse Masoor (0.16%) and Bread (0.05%).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 8 (15.69%) items decreased and 24 (47.06%) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 20.09% as prices Gas Charges for Q1 (570.00%), Onions (96.01%), Pulse Gram (40.39%), Powered Milk (39.11%), Garlic (34.61%), Pulse Moong (29.77%), Gents Sandal (25.01%), Shirting (24.97%), Beef (23.52%), Salt Powder (23.28%), Pulse Mash (22.50%) and Energy Saver (17.96%).

While a decrease was observed in the prices of Wheat Flour (31.75%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (13.44%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (10.42%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (9.85%), Mustard Oil (8.33%), Eggs (5.82%), Rice Basmati Broken (4.15%) and Tea Lipton (2.52%).

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at shorter intervals of time to review the price situation in the country. SPI comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.