Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SIFC moves to revert budget measures affecting $6 billion refinery upgrades

Government considers reversing fiscal policies to safeguard refinery operations and investment plans

By Monitoring Desk

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) addressed the concerns about recent budgetary measures potentially disrupting the $6 billion refinery upgrade project. 

During a meeting on Thursday which was attended by representatives from the refining sector and officials from the Petroleum Division, Ministry of Finance, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), refinery executives expressed their concerns about the financial implications of these measures.

Company representatives highlighted that the exemption of sales tax on petroleum products would prevent refineries from claiming a substantial portion of the input tax paid on purchases and services. Additionally, the introduction of a 2% additional customs duty on imported equipment is expected to escalate the costs of upcoming projects.

They further noted that the exemption decision would not only block tax refunds but could also inflate the costs of upgrade projects by up to 20%, undermining feasibility studies crucial for these initiatives.

The Petroleum Division reportedly supported the reversal of these budgetary measures to enable continuous operation and modernization of refinery facilities. The decision stemmed from an IMF-driven initiative to halt refunds, prompting the FBR to offer a sales tax exemption to mitigate refund claims.

Refineries have urgently sought government intervention to resolve these issues and ensure the successful implementation of the new refinery policy. 

The SIFC was informed that refineries are required to sign supplemental agreements with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) before this policy can be fully implemented. However, the new budget measures could jeopardize the signing of these crucial agreements.

Earlier, three refineries had committed to investing a cumulative $3 billion in plant upgrades, aligning with the Pakistan Refining Policy for the Up-gradation of Existing/Brownfield Refineries 2023, which was designed to stimulate substantial investments within strict timelines. 

However, the recent sales tax exemption on key petroleum products will inhibit refineries from claiming around 70% of the input tax paid, adversely affecting financial outcomes as they cannot pass these increased costs onto consumers.

Previous article
Short-term inflation slightly up as food prices soar 
Next article
CEO of Cola Next abducted in Karachi
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.