Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Engro’s strategic asset divestiture in thermal energy sector gets CCP’s approval

Transaction involves a consortium acquiring approximately 50.10% of M/s Engro Powergen Thar (Pvt.) Ltd from M/s Engro Energy Limited.

By News Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a merger application within the thermal energy assets portfolio. This transaction involves a consortium acquiring approximately 50.10% of M/s Engro Powergen Thar (Pvt.) Ltd from M/s Engro Energy Limited.

Engro Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Ltd, has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with a consortium comprising M/s Liberty Power Holding (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Soorty Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd and M/s Procon Engineering (Pvt) Ltd for the sale of its thermal energy assets. 

Engro, having an immense contribution to the energy space of Pakistan, is selling its thermal assets to streamline and optimise capital and resource allocation.

Liberty Power Holding is a recently established private limited company with the main purpose of managing power generation companies within the Liberty Group. 

Soorty Enterprises is a private limited company in the business of manufacturing and sales of denim products and Procon Engineering is engaged in the business of manufacturing automotive parts, non-woven fabrics and foam products.

The CCP’s Phase-I competition assessment identified ‘Power Generation – (CPPA-G system)’ as the relevant product market. CCP’s analysis further confirmed that Engro Powergen Thar’s market share as per its capacity is nominal which will remain the same after the transaction. However, post-transaction the increased presence of the acquirers will not lead to dominance in the relevant market.

With this approval, CCP anticipates improved efforts to streamline resource allocation in Pakistan’s power generation sector resulting in more competition in the long term.

Previous article
Transworld Associates to land world’s largest subsea cable system in Pakistan
Next article
SECP registers over 27,000 new companies in FY2023-24
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Petroleum prices likely to drop in Pakistan from August 1

Reduction in international market prices leads to estimated declines of Rs3 for petrol and Rs8.50 for diesel per litre.

Eighty nations strike deal over e-commerce, but lack US backing

Pakistan Railways set to begin work on Thar coal connectivity project 

Pakistan secures $9.81 Billion in foreign financing in FY 2023-24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.