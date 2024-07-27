Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise for third week, hit record high

The reserves climbed by $4 billion in the reporting week

By Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a third straight week, hitting a lifetime high of $670.86 billion as of July 19, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

The reserves climbed by $4 billion in the reporting week, after rising by a total of $14.9 billion in the prior two weeks.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in its reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

In the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee had logged a record closing low, and was down week-on-week.

The RBI has been defending the rupee during periods of volatility.

The currency settled at 83.7275 on Friday at an all-time low, extending its losing streak to the fourth straight week.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
--------------------------------------------------
                             July 19      July 12
                               2024         2024
--------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      588,048      585,470
Gold                          59,992       58,663
SDRs                          18,207       18,111
Reserve Tranche Position       4,610        4,609
--------------------------------------------------
Total                        670,857      666,854
--------------------------------------------------
Previous article
Saudi Arabia pledges support for Pakistani tech firms’ travel and visa needs
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Mobile phones set to become more expensive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a new sales tax policy that will affect mobile phone prices significantly, starting July 25,...

Punjab govt approves agriculture tube well solarisation project

No proper assessment made in PPA’s with IPPs: President PBF

SBP injects Rs 9.55 trillion into market through OMOs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.