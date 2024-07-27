Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP registers over 27,000 new companies in FY2023-24

IT and trading sectors lead in new registrations; significant foreign investments with China as the top contributor

By News Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) saw a robust increase in corporate registrations, adding 27,542 new companies during the fiscal year 2023-24, which brings the total registered entities to 222,697. 

SECP’s data shows that 58% of these were set up as private limited companies, 39% as single member companies, and the remaining 3% included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit associations, guarantee limited companies, trade organizations, limited liability partnerships (LLPs), and foreign companies.

Most of the new registrations occurred online, with a remarkable 99.8% of companies choosing this method, demonstrating the effectiveness of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure for business incorporation.

Sector-wise, the information technology sector dominated with 4,129 new registrations, followed by trading (3,666), services (3,302), real estate development and construction (2,992), and tourism (1,346). Other sectors with notable new company formations included education (1,177), food and beverages (1,103), e-commerce (942), corporate agricultural farming (780), and marketing and advertisement (620).

In terms of foreign investment, 688 new companies reported international capital infusion, with China leading by a wide margin, investing in 393 companies. 

Other contributors included the United States (34 companies), Afghanistan (32), the United Kingdom (27), and Germany (20). Smaller numbers came from the UAE (13), Australia and Turkey (10 each), and other countries contributing to various sectors across Pakistan.

Additionally, 31 foreign companies from diverse nations such as China, UAE, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Bahrain, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, South Korea, Norway, Saudi Arabia, and the United States established places of business in Pakistan, marking a robust year for international business expansion into the Pakistani market.

Previous article
Engro’s strategic asset divestiture in thermal energy sector gets CCP’s approval
Next article
SECP evaluates centralised insurance bureau to boost digitalisation in Pakistan’s insurance sector
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Petroleum prices likely to drop in Pakistan from August 1

Reduction in international market prices leads to estimated declines of Rs3 for petrol and Rs8.50 for diesel per litre.

Eighty nations strike deal over e-commerce, but lack US backing

Pakistan Railways set to begin work on Thar coal connectivity project 

Pakistan secures $9.81 Billion in foreign financing in FY 2023-24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.