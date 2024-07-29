Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices rise as international market sees $4 increase per ounce

Silver price remained stable at PKR 2,860

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The international bullion market saw a $4 increase in the price of gold per ounce, reaching $2,390. This uptick prompted a rise in local gold prices.

In the domestic market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by PKR 200, reaching PKR 252,700. Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of gold rose by PKR 172, bringing the new price to PKR 216,650.

In contrast, silver prices remained steady. The price of silver per tola held at PKR 2,860, while 10 grams of silver stayed at PKR 2,451.98, following a recent drop on Thursday.

For reference, gold prices had experienced a significant decline on Thursday, with international rates falling by $43 per ounce to $2,370. Domestically, the price of 24-carat gold per tola had dropped by PKR 2,300 to PKR 250,500.

Previous article
Petroleum prices likely to decrease by up to Rs 11 per litre from August 1
Next article
McDonald’s sales fall globally for first time in over 3 years
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 19.5%

Inflationary impact of the budgetary measures is broadly in line with earlier expectations; average inflation is expected to remain in the range of 11.5 – 13.5% percent in FY25, notes MPC

SECP initiates consultation to revamp mutual and pension fund regimes  

Pakistan’s capacity repayments hit Rs6 trillion in last five years

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s rating to ‘CCC+’ from ‘CCC’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.