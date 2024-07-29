Gold prices rise as international market sees $4 increase per ounce

ISLAMABAD: The international bullion market saw a $4 increase in the price of gold per ounce, reaching $2,390. This uptick prompted a rise in local gold prices.

In the domestic market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by PKR 200, reaching PKR 252,700. Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of gold rose by PKR 172, bringing the new price to PKR 216,650.

In contrast, silver prices remained steady. The price of silver per tola held at PKR 2,860, while 10 grams of silver stayed at PKR 2,451.98, following a recent drop on Thursday.

For reference, gold prices had experienced a significant decline on Thursday, with international rates falling by $43 per ounce to $2,370. Domestically, the price of 24-carat gold per tola had dropped by PKR 2,300 to PKR 250,500.