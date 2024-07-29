Power division denies allegations of free electricity for lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Amid recent controversy regarding claims that parliamentarians are receiving free electricity, the Power division has officially denied these allegations.

In a statement released on Sunday, the division clarified that no parliamentarian benefits from complimentary electricity services. They emphasized that no government institution or department is receiving free electricity either.

The clarification came after several MNAs raised concerns through a privilege motion, questioning the legitimacy of the accusations against them. According to media reports, lawmakers have stated that they cover the cost of their accommodation, including electricity and gas bills, at the Parliament Lodges.

In response to the circulating reports, the MNAs have requested National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to issue a formal denial and address the issue in the upcoming parliamentary session starting July 30.

Speaker Sadiq has assured the lawmakers that appropriate measures will be taken to address their concerns.