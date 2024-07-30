Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Business leaders disappointed by State Bank’s minimal interest rate cut

They had anticipated a more substantial cut of 300-500 basis points to boost economic activity

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Business leaders expressed disappointment with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to reduce the interest rate by only 100 basis points on Monday. They had anticipated a more substantial cut of 300-500 basis points to boost economic activity.

Abdul Aleem, Secretary General and CEO of the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), acknowledged the positive nature of the rate cut but indicated it fell short of expectations, given the recent low inflation figures. He emphasized the need for a more significant reduction to stimulate private sector borrowing and economic growth.

Ehsan Malik, CEO of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), described the 100 basis point reduction as a cautious measure due to uncertainties surrounding inflation impacts from recent budgetary decisions. Malik suggested that a larger rate cut was necessary to counterbalance the effects of increased power tariffs, higher petroleum levies, and other fiscal measures. He recommended reducing taxes on power tariffs to manage inflation and lower the policy rate more rapidly.

Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), argued that the interest rate should have been reduced to 8% to align with regional standards. He stated that a single-digit rate would lower borrowing costs, stimulate economic activity, and alleviate financial pressures on businesses and consumers. Sheikh criticized the current high borrowing costs for suppressing the manufacturing sector.

Mohammad Kamran Arbi, Chairman of the Site Association of Industry (SAI), echoed the call for a single-digit interest rate in the next monetary policy review. He noted that government borrowing currently dominates 80% of total borrowing, leaving only 20% for the private sector. Arbi suggested that adopting a similar approach to global trends, with lower interest rates boosting private sector borrowing, could benefit Pakistan’s economic environment.

Previous article
Oil prices slide 1% to 7-week low as China concerns weigh
Next article
Privatization Commission announces to return 320 million OGDCL shares after decade
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Fauji Fertilizer Company reports record Rs25bn profit in three months

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), a leading fertilizer producer in Pakistan, achieved a remarkable consolidated profit-after-tax of Rs25.01 billion for the quarter ending June...

Finance Minister updates on the banking sector’s strategic initiatives in priority sectors

FinMin suggests more interest rate cuts possible amid economic reforms

Govt proposes buyer-favored terms for PIA stake sale

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.