Gulf employers shun Pakistani workforce, preferring Bangladesh workers, senate panel told

The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis was briefed on the declining standard of Pakistani labour, particularly in the Gulf region, leading employers to favour the workforce from countries like Bangladesh over Pakistan.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, highlighted the government’s neglect of the potential in the overseas employment sector. Criticism from committee members underscored the failure to leverage the Pakistani diaspora’s potential.

Dr. Arshad Mahmood, Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, painted a grim picture of the Pakistani labour force in Gulf countries. He revealed that Pakistanis account for 50% of the crime rate among the UAE labour force. UAE authorities have raised concerns over the behavior of some Pakistanis, including making videos of women without their consent.

Dr. Mahmood noted a declining trend in overseas employment for Pakistani workers, attributing it to a significant portion of the workforce remaining unskilled despite advancements in technology. The lack of resources and skill development has led to Pakistani workers being replaced by those from other countries.

The committee was informed that skilled labour from countries like Bangladesh sets an example that Pakistan needs to follow. Dr. Mahmood mentioned that the Pakistani diaspora includes 10.7 million individuals, primarily in Saudi Arabia, UAE, the US, the UK, and Canada. However, governments in the Gulf region have voiced concerns over various issues related to Pakistani workers.

The committee also learned about organized gangs of Pakistani beggars operating in Iraq and Saudi Arabia, who travel on pilgrim visas. Saudi authorities reported that 90% of beggars arrested were Pakistanis.

Senator Nasir Abbas raised the issue of Pakistanis living illegally in Iraq under poor conditions and questioned the ministry’s efforts to assist them. Senator Zeeshan Khanzada added that many Pakistanis in Italy live illegally and avoid identifying as Pakistanis. He urged the ministry to take a proactive role in getting a clear picture and extending help to stranded Pakistanis.

The session concluded with a call for the government to prioritize skill development and improve the standards of the Pakistani workforce to regain the confidence of Gulf employers.