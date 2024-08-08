Sign inSubscribe
OICCI and UNDP Pakistan partner to promote sustainable development

The collaboration will focus on capacity building, policy research and advocacy, energy, diversity, inclusion and digital transformation

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) has joined forces with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan to promote a more sustainable and inclusive Pakistan. This partnership aims to drive initiatives focused on gender equality, diversity, inclusion, and social impact investments, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the MoU signing ceremony, OICCI CE/Secretary General, M. Abdul Aleem, expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating, “Together with UNDP, we are committed to leveraging our collective expertise to create impactful research reports, advocacy campaigns, and knowledge-sharing events.”

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr. Samuel Rizk highlighted the increasing bankability of Pakistan, noting that this collaboration demonstrates that businesses can be both profitable and socially responsible.

Over the past two years, OICCI has led climate advocacy efforts in Pakistan, organizing the Pakistan Climate Conference in 2022 and 2023. Insights from these conferences and COP28 have been compiled into two comprehensive climate reports, serving as essential resources for policymakers and businesses to chart a path towards a greener future.

Additionally, OICCI has consistently promoted women’s empowerment through its annual Women Empowerment Awards, fostering a business environment that supports female entrepreneurs and leaders. The organization’s White Paper, “Increasing Women’s Inclusion in the Pakistan Economy,” offers actionable recommendations for enhancing gender equality and fostering inclusive economic growth, in line with UN SDGs 5 and 8.

Commenting on the partnership, OICCI Managing Committee Member Andrew Bailey said, “OICCI’s goal is to foster an environment where businesses, government, and the public can thrive and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future for Pakistan. This partnership marks a significant step towards achieving our shared objectives and making a meaningful difference in the lives of the people we serve.”

The collaboration will focus on capacity building, policy research and advocacy, and public communication and campaigning around themes such as green finance, climate resilience, energy, diversity & inclusion, and digital transformation. The overarching goal is to assist the government, development partners, and the private sector in mobilizing financing for development, particularly for SDGs, ESG, and climate investments.

