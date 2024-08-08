PM engages COAS and allies in efforts to lower electricity prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed ongoing consultations with the Army Chief and political allies to formulate a comprehensive strategy for reducing electricity prices.

Addressing the Ulema and Mashaikh Conference in Islamabad, Sharif highlighted the unprecedented cooperation between the political government and constitutional institutions, emphasizing its importance for the nation’s best interests.

The Prime Minister discussed the country’s economic challenges, stressing the need to counter internal threats and misinformation on social media. He condemned the disrespect shown to military martyrs and the divisive actions of certain groups, referencing the tragic events of May 9 and historical incidents from 1971.

Sharif also addressed the Jamaat-e-Islami protests, urging religious leaders to oppose societal divisions and promote national prosperity. He acknowledged the burden of high electricity costs on households consuming 200 to 500 units and emphasized the ongoing efforts to alleviate this burden.

PM Shehbaz mentioned recent discussions with Nawaz Sharif, the Army Chief, and political leaders, indicating that a detailed plan is in progress. Despite the challenges, he expressed hope for relief from high electricity prices and announced that Punjab and Sindh would soon make relevant declarations.

He reiterated the necessity of the IMF programme for achieving economic stability and underscored the commitment of the political government, institutions, and the Army Chief to resolve the country’s economic difficulties.