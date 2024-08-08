Turkey and Pakistan strengthen economic ties with investment, connectivity initiatives

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to enhance economic cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan, Dr. Omer Bolat, Turkey’s Trade Minister, proposed several measures to boost investment and improve flight connectivity between the two nations. These suggestions were made during a meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who was accompanied by a business delegation, as per a press release issued today.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb warmly welcomed Minister Bolat and his delegation, emphasizing the strong and enduring brotherly relationship between the two countries, which holds significant potential for further economic and trade development.

Minister Bolat underscored the shared commitment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly focusing on increasing trade and investment. He identified key sectors for potential investment, including services, health, education, medicine, and fashion.

Additionally, Minister Bolat proposed measures to facilitate investment for Turkish companies to boost investor confidence and recommended increasing flight connectivity between Pakistan and Turkey to support greater economic exchange.

Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged the importance of historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkey and provided an update on Pakistan’s improving economic fundamentals, including a stable currency, foreign exchange reserves exceeding $9 billion, and declining inflation rates. He also informed Minister Bolat of a recent Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aimed at ensuring long-term stability, and outlined ongoing reforms in taxation, the energy sector, and state-owned enterprises.

The Finance Minister highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in streamlining investment processes and attracting foreign direct investment. Both ministers reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding trade volume.

Senator Aurangzeb assured Minister Bolat of the Pakistani government’s commitment to supporting investors by streamlining regulations to enhance the ease of doing business. Minister Bolat expressed gratitude for the support and constructive dialogue.

The meeting marked a significant step toward deepening economic ties and fostering closer cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.