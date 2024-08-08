Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Turkey and Pakistan strengthen economic ties with investment, connectivity initiatives

Meeting emphasized strong and enduring brotherly relationship between the two countries

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to enhance economic cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan, Dr. Omer Bolat, Turkey’s Trade Minister, proposed several measures to boost investment and improve flight connectivity between the two nations. These suggestions were made during a meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who was accompanied by a business delegation, as per a press release issued today.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb warmly welcomed Minister Bolat and his delegation, emphasizing the strong and enduring brotherly relationship between the two countries, which holds significant potential for further economic and trade development.

Minister Bolat underscored the shared commitment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly focusing on increasing trade and investment. He identified key sectors for potential investment, including services, health, education, medicine, and fashion.

Additionally, Minister Bolat proposed measures to facilitate investment for Turkish companies to boost investor confidence and recommended increasing flight connectivity between Pakistan and Turkey to support greater economic exchange.

Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged the importance of historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkey and provided an update on Pakistan’s improving economic fundamentals, including a stable currency, foreign exchange reserves exceeding $9 billion, and declining inflation rates. He also informed Minister Bolat of a recent Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aimed at ensuring long-term stability, and outlined ongoing reforms in taxation, the energy sector, and state-owned enterprises.

The Finance Minister highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in streamlining investment processes and attracting foreign direct investment. Both ministers reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding trade volume.

Senator Aurangzeb assured Minister Bolat of the Pakistani government’s commitment to supporting investors by streamlining regulations to enhance the ease of doing business. Minister Bolat expressed gratitude for the support and constructive dialogue.

The meeting marked a significant step toward deepening economic ties and fostering closer cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.

Previous article
Govt to terminate contracts with 15 IPPs to reduce electricity costs
Next article
OICCI and UNDP Pakistan partner to promote sustainable development
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Troubled Bangladesh’s economy bogged down by high unemployment, inflation

The student protests that forced Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee the country were also fuelled by tough economic conditions in...

Pak Suzuki halts production, faces massive losses due to govt restrictions

Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.47 billion

Mari Petroleum announces record Rs77bn profit, 800% bonus shares

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.