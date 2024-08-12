Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Influential sugar mills linked to ruling parties default on Rs 23 billion loans taken from National Bank 

More than half of the defaulted amount is being attributed to mills owned by the Omni Group which is allegedly close to President Zardari. Ramzan Sugar Mills is also a major defaulter. 

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: At least 25 sugar mills owned by influential individuals with ties to the country’s political elite have defaulted on loans worth over Rs 23 billion taken from the state owned National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). 

The revelations came to light as part of an audit of NBP and revealed a number of major defaulters. Many of these defaulters have strong and often direct ties to government politicians. The sugar industry in Pakistan is one of the most powerful in the country. Almost all of the 91 sugar mills in the country are owned by household name politicians and their families, all of whom belong to different political parties. Profit has covered the nexus between sugar barons and politicians in the past. 

Read more: For six years, Pakistan’s sugar barons were at war. Did they just call a truce?

Sources familiar with the matter that have shown Profit the relevant documents said that a significant portion of this debt—approximately Rs 12 billion—is attributed to eight sugar mills operated by Anwar Majid’s Omni Group. Mr Majid and his Omni Group came to national prominence some years ago due to their alleged involvement with President Asif Ali Zardari. The group was also the subject of a Supreme Court case that also involved the President. 

And they aren’t the only ones accused of defaulting. The Sharif family’s Ramadan Sugar Mill is another notable defaulter, with an outstanding loan of Rs 2.59 billion. Meanwhile, Ramzan Sugar Mill has failed to repay a loan of Rs 62 crores to the National Bank, further compounding the institution’s financial woes. The situation has brought to light

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Previous article
CDNS cuts profit rates on select national savings schemes
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Chicken prices fixing case: Notice issued, response sought from parties in...

LAHORE: Lahore High Court has sought response, issuing notice to parties on an application seeking chicken prices fixing according to law. LHC’s acting CJ Abid...

Pakistan’s car sales drop 36% in July 2024 amid pre-buying surge in June

Konnect by HBL leads Esports in Pakistan

PTA prepares new plan for phase-wise blocking of SIMs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.