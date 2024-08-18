Sign inSubscribe
Sindh govt calls for electricity prices reduction following Punjab’s lead

Governor Tessori to push for Rs14 per unit reduction in Sindh, citing public deprivation if relief is denied

By News Desk

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced his intention to formally request the provincial government to reduce electricity costs in Sindh, mirroring the relief provided in Punjab.

During a press conference in Karachi, Tessori emphasized the need for Sindh to offer the same Rs14 per unit reduction in electricity costs that Punjab has implemented. He warned that if Sindh residents do not receive similar relief in their electricity bills, it could foster a sense of deprivation among the populace.

Tessori revealed that he is currently drafting a letter to the Sindh government, urging them to allocate necessary funds to lower electricity prices across the province.

This call for action comes two days after PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, alongside Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, announced a temporary Rs4 per unit reduction in electricity rates for Punjab, specifically benefiting consumers who use up to 500 units of electricity.

Addressing the recent heavy rains in Sindh, Tessori also highlighted the severe damage in interior regions and underscored the urgent need for aid. He noted that ration bags are being sent to the affected areas and expressed his intention to visit these regions personally to assess the situation.

