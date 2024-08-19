Essential food prices show mixed trends in market

PESHAWAR: Peshawar’s retail market has experienced a mixed trend in the prices of essential food commodities, according to a recent weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder. The survey highlighted varying price movements across different categories of food items.

Key price changes:

Chicken and Eggs: The price of live chicken has decreased to Rs435 per kilogram from Rs460. Farm eggs are being sold at Rs280-300 per dozen, while hen eggs range from Rs450-500 per dozen.

Cow Meat: Prices for cow meat remain steady with bone-in cuts at Rs700-800 per kilogram and boneless cuts at Rs900 per kilogram. Mutton beef prices have surged to Rs2400-2500 per kilogram.

Vegetables: There has been some fluctuation in vegetable prices. Tomatoes have dropped to Rs100 per kilogram from Rs150, whereas onions remain stable at Rs100-120 per kilogram. Prices for other vegetables like ginger and garlic remain unchanged, with ginger at Rs800 per kilogram and garlic at Rs400-600 per kilogram. Green chilies are priced at Rs120-150 per kilogram.

Peas and capsicum are priced at Rs250-300 per kilogram, while ladyfinger costs Rs150-180 per kilogram. Other vegetables like curry leaves, kachalu, and turnips are priced between Rs60 and Rs200 per kilogram, with zucchini at Rs80-100 per kilogram and lemons at Rs200 per kilogram.

Flour: The price of flour remains unchanged, with a 20-kg fine flour sac selling for Rs2200-2300 and a brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900. Wheat flour products like maida, soji, and choker flour also maintain high prices.

Pulses and Rice: Prices for pulses and rice show some variation. High-quality rice (sela) is available at Rs260-270 per kilogram, while low-quality rice costs Rs250 per kilogram. Various pulses are priced as follows: dal mash at Rs600 per kilogram, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilogram, and dal chilka (black) and (green) at Rs320 and Rs260 per kilogram, respectively.

Sugar: The price of sugar has risen to Rs150 per kilogram, up from Rs144 previously.

Fruits and Beverages: Fruit prices include apples at Rs200-250 per kilogram, bananas at Rs100-150 or Rs200 per dozen, and strawberries at Rs200-300 per kilogram. Watermelon is priced at Rs70 per kilogram. Beverage prices remain high, with black tea selling for Rs1400-1500 per kilogram.

The survey notes that despite the fluctuations in some food item prices, overall costs for essential groceries, dairy products, and other foodstuffs remain high in the local market. The local administration’s inaction on price controls has led to ongoing concerns about inflation and the affordability of essential goods for consumers.