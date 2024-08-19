Sign inSubscribe
StartUp

Indian startups raise over $395 million in one week

Hospitality and travel-tech company Oyo led the funding stream with raising $175 million in Series G round: report 

By Monitoring Desk

Indian startups raised more than $395 million in at least 20 deals last week, a massive about 350%  jump from $113 million secured last week in 22 deals, according to a report by The Statesman

Hospitality and travel-tech company Oyo led the funding ecosystem with raising nearly $175 million in a Series G round from investors like InCred Wealth, Patient Capital, J&A Partners, the family office of Mankind Pharma promoters and ASK Financial Holdings, among others.

Neo, a wealth and asset management firm, secured about $48 million in Series B round led by MUFG Bank and New York-based Euclidean Capital LLC.

EV firm Ather Energy reportedly secured $71 million led by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), taking its valuation to $1.3 billion and making it a new unicorn. With this, the company managed to raise over $125 million in the last three months.

Fintech startup Innoviti raised $8.5 million in a combination of equity and debt, led by Random Walk Solutions, with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners USA, Patni Family Office India and Alumni Ventures.

In the month of July, Indian startups raised $1.03 billion as the government abolished angel tax in the Union Budget 2024-25 which was levied on foreign investors.

As per reports, Indian startups raised $1.03 billion via 126 deals. Out of these, 28 were growth or late-stage deals worth $725 million, whereas 72 were in the initial-stage deals worth $311 million.

Government-recognised startups have generated more than 1.55 million direct jobs to date. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised 1,40,803 entities as startups as of June 30, 2024.

Previous article
Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $162 million in July
Next article
Chakwal Spinning Mills to launch data centre, cloud operations with Rs8bn investment
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IT minister blames VPNs as actual cause of internet slowdown

Shaza Fatima Khawaja terms reports suggesting the government's involvement in throttling the internet as completely false

Hydrocarbons discovered in Tal block in Kohat district

Ferozsons launches biologic to treat diabetes

New visa policy now in effect: citizens of 126 countries free e-visas to visit Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.