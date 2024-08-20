Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

K-Electric’s solar projects in Balochistan achieve record-low tariff bid

KE's 150MW solar bid at Rs11.2 per unit marks a shift towards affordable renewable energy

By Monitoring Desk

K-Electric’s (KE) 150-megawatt solar energy projects in Balochistan have achieved a record-low tariff bid of Rs11.2 per unit, setting a new benchmark in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector, according to media reports.

The announcement was made during a recent ceremony, highlighting the growing confidence in private sector-led energy initiatives amid the country’s economic challenges.

This milestone is part of KE’s broader plan to nearly double Pakistan’s solar capacity by adding 640 megawatts (MW) of clean energy over the next two years.

KE’s ongoing projects include a 150MW solar project in Balochistan, a 270MW solar project in Sindh, and a 220MW hybrid solar-wind energy project. These ventures are crucial to KE’s strategy to reduce reliance on expensive fossil fuels and help lower Pakistan’s overall import bill.

The bidding process for these projects began in August and is expected to conclude in September 2024. These initiatives are anticipated to significantly increase the share of renewable energy in Pakistan, where solar energy currently accounts for just 1% of the energy mix.

The financial bid opening event in Karachi saw participation from international and local entities, including JCM Power Group and Hecate Global Renewables from North America, as well as Pakistani companies such as Atlas Power, Hub Power Holding Co, and Sapphire Electric Co.

Previous article
Govt quietly expands traders’ tax scheme to residential area shops
Next article
Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry sees record 22% growth in FY24
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold prices in Pakistan soar to record Rs260,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan reached unprecedented levels on Monday, following a surge in international markets. The price of gold per tola in the...

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry sees record 22% growth in FY24

Govt quietly expands traders’ tax scheme to residential area shops

Power Division prepares draft standards for electric vehicle charging stations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.