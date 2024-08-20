PM directs 50% of public sector cargo to be routed via Gwadar Port

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the relevant authorities to ensure that 50% of all public sector cargo is transported inland by sea through Gwadar Port.

These directives were issued during a review meeting on Chinese investment in Islamabad, where the Prime Minister was briefed on the visit of a Chinese experts’ delegation to Pakistan from July 30 to August 6, 2024.

During the meeting, it was reported that the Chinese delegation held discussions with representatives from various ministries, who offered suggestions to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, agriculture, information technology, communication, and infrastructure. The visit led to significant progress in these sectors, reinforcing the ongoing partnership between the two countries.

The forum was informed that the Chinese delegation also engaged with leaders from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Plans were discussed to organize sectoral roadshows in various Chinese cities to boost exports of Pakistani products.

Additionally, Chinese experts will assist in technology transfer and the upgrading of sectors like electric vehicles and electro-medical devices.

The meeting highlighted that a Chinese auto spare parts company has made significant progress in establishing its plant in Pakistan, with efforts underway to facilitate land leasing for special economic zones. Furthermore, 572 applications have already been received from Pakistani students and researchers for agricultural training in China.

The prime minister emphasized that students from all provinces should have equal opportunities to participate in this training program.

To ensure transparency in the selection process, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the formation of a committee chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal. This committee will oversee the fair selection of Pakistani students and researchers for agricultural training in China.

The meeting was attended by several federal ministers, including Ahsan Iqbal, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal, Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, and other senior government officials